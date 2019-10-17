Mandy Kearley talks about her son Joseph's biggest battle yet.

He's a familiar face across the Far North and now he's battling more than just his opponents on the footy ground.

Cairns Saints players and Gold Coast Suns Academy star Joseph Kearsley has been diagnosed with a rare aggressive cancer.

The 17-year-old after breaking his nose, finding out he had Rhabdomyosarcoma located in his sinus.

His Mum Mandy spoke to Newsreader Abbey about the fight ahead, and what we as a community can do to help.

More information can be found on the Cairns Saints Facebook page to help donate.

Details for the Melbourne Cup lunch can also be found on the Bungalow Hotel's Facebook page.