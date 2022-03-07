Manhunt Continues For Machete Wielding Man Following Armed Robbery

Police are on the lookout for a man following an armed robbery in Kingston last night.

Police were called out to a shop at Kingston overnight following reports of an armed robbery.

According to police reports, a man entered the store with a machete in hand, stole cigarettes before being locked inside the shop by the store’s owner.

The man escaped the store by using his machete to smash through the doors.

The owner of the store was not harmed during the armed robbery.

Police have released a description of the man who is believed to be around 5 ft 2, wearing a black tracksuit with a black hoodie over the top.

A second male was also present at the time of the robbery but remained outside the store.

The second person was wearing a grey hoodie.

Police are still on the lookout for the man and are asking anyone with information pertaining to the robbery to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Witnesses can also jump online and submit an anonymous report.

