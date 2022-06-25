Manhunt Underway After Ex-Mongols Bikie Gunned Down Leaving Funeral In Melbourne’s North

A major man hunt continues in Melbourne after a kickboxer and former Mongols bikie associate was shot in a brazen ambush while leaving a funeral in Melbourne’s northern suburbs.

Known as "The Punisher", Suleiman “Sam” Abdulrahim remains in a serious but stable condition after being shot three-times by two masked men in Fawkner on Saturday.

It’s believed the alleged gunmen fired shots from inside a Mazda SUV, into a Mercedes four-wheel-drive at the Fawkner cemetery on Box Forest Road shortly before 12pm.

Crashing their getaway car into a fire hydrant and pole near the intersection with Sydney Road, the shooters then carjacked a nearby Ford Territory wagon, forcing a woman and child at gunpoint out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

“Firearms were produced in the carjacking but … the mother and her son were not injured, but obviously a terrifying experience,” Acting Superintendent Boris Buick said.

“Obviously an incident like this is terrifying for the public to witness, terrifying for the people who are involved

“Victoria Police has committed significant local and specialist resources to this matter and initial investigation. It’s obviously very early in the investigation, and many inquiries are under way,” he said.

The Ford Territory was located in Union Street, Epping later that evening around 10pm.

Meanwhile, 30-year-old Abdulrahim who was shot at least three times drove himself to the Fawkner police station with gunshot wounds to the chest.

An ambulance was called and transported Mr Abdulrahim to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, in a critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

A professional kickboxer, Abdulrahim was jailed for two years after killing an 88-year-old great-grandmother while driving 50km/h over the speed limit and on the wrong side of the road in Melbourne’s north back in 2015.

A crime scene was set up outside the Fawkner police station, while detectives continue to scour the corner of Box Forest Road and Sydney Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, with CCTV/dash cam footage or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

