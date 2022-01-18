Manhunt Underway After Fatal Shooting In Hobart

A desperate search is underway after a gunman opened fire, fatally shooting a man in Bridgewater overnight.

Tasmania Police were called to a property on Douglas Drive about 1am where they discovered a man believed to be in his 30s, with gunshot wounds.

He sadly died at the scene short time later.

The street remains cautioned off to traffic, as police comb the area looking for the alleged gunman.

Police believe the incident was targeted and that the parties were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131444 or Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.

