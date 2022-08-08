Manhunt Underway For Youth Justice Centre Escapees

Victorian authorities are on the hunt for two young men who escaped from the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre, north-west of Melbourne over the weekend.

Police have launched an appeal asking the publics assistance in finding Shamus Touhy, 22, and Matthew Piscopo, 19, who broke out of the centre about 11.30pm on Saturday.

The two men allegedly escaped through the roof, with staff unaware they were missing until the following morning.

Both men are known to frequent the Ballarat area.

Police have released images of both men in the hope someone recognises them and can provide information on their current whereabouts.

Touhy is described as 170cm tall with a thin build, and red medium length hair.

Piscopo is described as 175cm tall, with a thin build, brown straight hair and a large tattoo of a rose on his left hand.

They are not believed be violent however members of the public are advised not to approach either man, but to contact triple-zero (000) immediately.

Any other information that may be able to assist police find the pair are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

