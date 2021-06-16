Manhunt Underway to Find Attacker of Ocean Bath Stabbing

A major manhunt is underway following a random stabbing attack in Newcastle’s east end.

An 18-year-old was stabbed multiple times in the torso near the ocean baths just before 10 pm on Monday night.

The man was treated at the scene by passers-by and paramedics before he was taken to the John Hunter Hospital. He remains in the hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police are yet to make any arrests, but they say the incident appears to have been an unprovoked attack.

The attacker has been described as a man wearing dark coloured clothing with his face covered.

Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage from Shortland Esplanade between 9 pm and 10 pm on Monday night, to come forward. Contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Crimewatch Newcastle - Wednesday June 16

