Manly Forward Keith Titmuss Has Passed Away

Manly Sea Eagles are mourning the passing of forward Keith Titmuss at the age of the just 20.

Titmuss took ill after training at Narrabeen this morning, the club said in a statement.

He was taken by ambulance to Northern Beaches Hospital then transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital where he passed away a short time later.

“We are all devastated by this news,’’ Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler said.

“Keith was a very popular character amongst the playing group. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten by the Sea Eagles.”

Manly CEO Stephen Humphreys also spoke.

“Our club sends its deepest condolences to Keith’s family and friends and will provide them with all of the support they need during this difficult period,’’ Humphreys said.

“We are working with the NRL’s Wellbeing team to offer support and counselling to our playing group and staff.”

The Titmuss family has asked for privacy.

