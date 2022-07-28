‘Manly Seven’ Told To Stay Away From NRL Match Tonight

The seven Manly Sea Eagles player who will miss tonight’s match over their refusal to wear a pride jersey have been told to stay away from 4 Pines Park due to safety concerns.

The Daily Telegraph reported this morning the club had a “top level” meeting with NSW Police, where it was advised it was best for the players to stay around from the ground.

Northern Beaches Police Crime Co-ordinator Sergeant Damon Flakelar, Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler, interim club CEO Gary Wolman and Manly head of operations and events Shelley O’Malley were those involved in the joint phone call.

“For the safety and wellbeing of the players, the club has decided that it’s best that they don’t attend the game." - Interim CEO Gary Wolman

The publication also revealed at least one of the players has been the subject of threatening messages through their social media account – and there would ne “heightened concern” if the players attended the match against Sydney Roosters tonight.

Josh Aloiai, Tolutau Koula, Haumole Olakau’atu, Jason Saab, Josh Schuster, Toafofoa Sipley and Christian Tuipulotu have all withdrawn from the match due to cultural and religious beliefs.

Some of the replacement players have also declined playing in the pride jersey.

Public figures continue to take to social media to voice their opinions of the matter – Magda Szubanski the latest accusing the players of failing to show the tolerance their religion beliefs.

“Imagine if Manly players were asked to wear stripes to let religious players and fans know they are welcome,” she said.

“Then imagine an atheist player refuses to wear the stripes [because] their “belief” (based on fact) is that millions have been killed in the name of religion.

“In a nutshell - the reason we don’t all kill one another is tolerance.

“The Manly players are being asked to decide if they believe in supporting a tolerant society - one that allows difference.”

She also shared an image with Biblical references which she said, “might help the Manly players get their heads around it.”

