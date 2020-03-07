Manly & Sharks Won't Make The Top 8: Wendell Sailor

Look away Manly and Cronulla fans. Wendell Sailor has made some bold predictions this NRL preseason, but perhaps none more daring than that Manly and the Sharks will not play finals in 2020.

On the Deadset Legends, Wendell tipped his teams to make the top 8 this season, explaining why he is leaving out two very big clubs.

This was part of a broader conversation on The Burley Curley with Wendell Sailor, as Dell attempts to predict the final ladder for the 2020 season.

