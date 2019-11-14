Mansfield Is Offering Active Bystander Training For Violence Against Women!

Mansfield is taking a stand against sexual harassment and violence against women!

In an attempt to raise awareness for everyday sexism and sexual harassment, two separate events have been scheduled as part of 16 days of Activism for the Elimination of Violence Against Women campaign, teaching locals what to do if they witness sexual harassment or violence.

Hosted by The Centre Against Violence, Being an Active Bystander training is available for locals to attend on November 27th, providing bystanders with the confidence and knowledge to assist when necessary.

If you happen to miss the training on November 27th, there will be a second opportunity to attend on December 6th where guest speaker Phil Cleary will join a panel of experts for a community breakfast on the topic.

Mansfield Shire Mayor, Councillor Marg Attley says the training will increase the confidence and bravery of locals, enabling them to step in and assist during a sexual harassment or domestic violence situation.

“The more people who feel confident to call out such behaviours, the more the community understands that it’s everyone’s business to do so. Once its modelled for you, you can see how you could do it too. That way, everyone’s confidence increases,” - Cr Attley

Mayor Attley believes the presence and words of Phil Cleary will be difficult to ignore as he shares his own story with participants.

“Phil’s message is powerful. He has been calling on more to be done in this area since his sister was murdered by her former partner in 1987. We are really pleased to have him come to Mansfield to lend his voice to our local efforts,” - Cr Attley

The 16 Days of Activism kicks off on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25th, with the bystander training taking place November 27th from 11AM until 12.30PM. If you'd like to take part, email [email protected] for tickets.

If you are interested in attending the The Community Conversation breakfast with Phil Clearly at 7.30AM, be sure to follow the link to book your tickets before they sell out!

