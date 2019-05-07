Mansfield L2P Learner Driver Program Approved For Further Funding!

Good news for learner drivers across the Greater Shepparton region!

VicRoads has recently announced the continuation of the TAC Learner Driver Mentor Program for another four years!

This means that our selfless L2P volunteers will continue to pass on advice, knowledge and feedback to learner drivers ensuring that Victorian roads stay safe for other drivers and pedestrians.

Not only has funding for the program been approved for another four years but it has also been increased to a generous $33.4 million statewide!

For over 10 years the program has helped to raise awareness of road safety regulations across the region as well as helping 5,000 youngsters attain their provisional licence!

If helping young drivers achieve their goals while keeping Victorian roads safe sounds like something you'd be keen to try, follow the link for more info!