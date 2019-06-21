Mansfield Shire Youth Services Are Holding A Bunch Of School Holidays Activities!

Mansfield Shire Youth Services are hosting some fantastic activities for young people these school holidays!

Youth services and partnerships coordinator, Bonnie Clark said “We have a jam packed winter school holidays, with something to keep all our young people busy so there’s no excuse to be bored these school holidays.

“We have different activities for different interests, including dog club, NAIDOC week celebrations and bubble soccer, plus extended youth centre opening hours of 1pm-5pm” explained Bonnie.

To celebrate NAIDOC week 7-14 July, 2019 Taungurung artist Joanne Honeysett is offering a traditional art workshop at the Youth Centre on Tuesday 9 July. The workshop is a free event with all materials provided and will be preceded by a ceremonial flag raising at the Council Municipal Office.

Or, you could join artist Tricia Van Der-Kuyp aka ‘Vandal’ (Wiradjuri Nation) for a workshop on Wednesday 10 July on painting skateboard decks with mixed media. Tricia is a Melbourne-based stencil, spray canner, sharpie marker artist and all around creative type. Decks have been donated by local skateboard legend Hayley Wilson, and all materials are provided.

Youth Services will also be hosting a game of Bubble Soccer on Friday 12 July.

Youth Engagement Officer Kylie Peel says “We’re ending the school holidays with a bang! This is a full contact game of soccer, where players are strapped into giant inflatable balls and can knock opponents down as they try to score goals”.

All special events are open to 12-25’s, and require registration (with parental consent for those under 18).

Registrations can be made through the Mansfield Shire website www.mansfield.vic.gov.au, under ‘Events’.

For more information on any event, you can follow them on Facebook by searching ‘Mansfield Shire Youth’, or contact Bonnie Clark, bonnie.clark@mansfield.vic.gov.au, 5775 8567.