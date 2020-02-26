Marc Murphy & Eddie McGuire Clash Over Grand Finals

A cheeky one-liner regarding Carlton's superior record over Collingwood in Grand Finals from Marc Murphy created between a bit of tension between the former Blues skipper & Eddie McGuire.

Murphy managed to slide into the conversation that the Blues had a slightly better record on the last day in September & the Collingwood president didn't take it too well.

Eddie fired back with the fact that Murphy was spotted donning a West Coast scarf at the Grand Final in 2018 which put the 268 gamer on the back foot.

