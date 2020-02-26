Marc Murphy & Eddie McGuire Clash Over Grand Finals

Things got a touch awkward...

Article heading image for Marc Murphy & Eddie McGuire Clash Over Grand Finals

A cheeky one-liner regarding Carlton's superior record over Collingwood in Grand Finals from Marc Murphy created between a bit of tension between the former Blues skipper & Eddie McGuire. 

Murphy managed to slide into the conversation that the Blues had a slightly better record on the last day in September & the Collingwood president didn't take it too well. 

Eddie fired back with the fact that Murphy was spotted donning a West Coast scarf at the Grand Final in 2018 which put the 268 gamer on the back foot.

LISTEN HERE:

5 hours ago

Marc Murphy
Collingwood Football Club
Carlton Football Club
Eddie McGuire
Listen Live!
Marc Murphy
Collingwood Football Club
Carlton Football Club
Eddie McGuire
Marc Murphy
Collingwood Football Club
Carlton Football Club
Eddie McGuire
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs