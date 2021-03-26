March 26 Is "Purple Day" For Epilepsy, A Condition That Some Mackay & Whitsunday Locals Have Been Diagnosed With

Nite Johnston and members of his family will be wearing purple this Friday to try to draw attention to a common condition that a lot of people know very little about. With up to 1 in 50 Queenslanders having been diagnosed with the condition, Nite isn’t alone, but that doesn’t mean having epilepsy can’t be lonely at times.

Nite said that it hasn’t been easy with so few people understanding what he’s going through.

“I believe that society simply needs to achieve the right attitude with epilepsy. There are areas in which it is virtually ignored and people are oblivious to its existence. But there are others in which it attracts too much pity or causes people to believe that people with epilepsy are far less capable than they really are. That needs to change.”

Throughout his childhood, Nite expected to have a blazing football career, being part of development squads for rugby league and rugby union. However, that all changed when Nite developed epilepsy at the age of thirteen.

“I didn’t stop immediately. I did my best to continue with football. After all, Wally Lewis had epilepsy and he pushed through. However, my seizures only continued, often triggered by stress. Pre-game nerves causes some people to throw up before a match. Me, I had seizures. Sometimes before the game, sometimes during,” Nite said.

“My seizures don’t align with what most people see in the media. I don’t drop to the ground and thrash after seeing flashing lights. I have focal seizures, sometimes called complex partial seizures. This means I lose awareness, have involuntary movements and become dizzy. Plus there is a recovery period where I can respond to someone but often with odd answers.”

Nite said because of the dangers and negative impact it was having on his football career, he and his parents decided that he should stop playing football.

“It was devastating for me. However, I turned to my singing and guitar playing for support and it was one of the best decisions in my life.”

With football behind him, Nite embraced the world of music as ‘Lightning Nite’. Prior to COVID, Nite was performing weekly despite his epilepsy. His music opportunities are now beginning to rebuild, recently performing at the Dolphin Heads Resort and the Mackay Surf Club.

Nite that said there was a lot people miss out on due to epilepsy, but he was trying to make the most of life.

”Unless someone can go two years without a seizure, they are deemed unsuitable for a driver’s license. So obviously I can’t drive. But I’ve been able to achieve my black belt in karate and I’m studying accounting at CQU.”

Medication is unable to control his seizures, occurring approximately every two weeks for Nite, bringing anxiety and discomfort with them. For these reasons and more, Nite has undergone testing at the Royal Brisbane’s Hospital to deem whether he is suitable for surgery.

“From the tests I have done so far, the Royal Brisbane’s Hospital has determined that I have one of the largest frequencies of seizures and one of the most complicated and unique brains they have ever seen for someone with all outward appearances of being ‘normal’.”

“Yes, I have seizures every fortnight. I used to have seven in one day! Epilepsy has made me sacrifice my football career, hindered my social life and even caused me physical injury on multiple occasions. I’ve had a seizure on a treadmill and even been impaled after falling on a fish tank. But I survived all that and am continuing to push on. I am not just Nite Johnston: Epileptic. I am Nite Johnston: Accounting Student, Nite Johnston: Martial Artist and Lightning Nite: Aspiring Musician!”