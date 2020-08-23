Marcus Bontempelli Explains Josh Dunkley's Move Into The Ruck

Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli joined the Sunday Rub this afternoon and explained Josh Dunkley's move into the ruck.

Dunkley standing 190cm tall attended more ruck contests than Tim English (205cm) and Josh Bruce (197cm) yesterday against Melbourne.

Bontempelli explained why they've made the move to.

The Bulldogs captain said that by adding another agile midfield-type to stoppages helps them at ground level.

He went on the explain that it also allows the Dogs to move another tall target up forward.

Bontempelli also spoke about the rise of Mitch Wallis up forward, some of Bevo's whacky pre-game messages & addressed the interesting haircuts at the Doggies.

