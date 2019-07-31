Maren Morris "Girl" Hits #1 On Billboard Charts

Pocket-rocket Maren Morris has the number one song in country music!

“Girl” sits at the top of this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart making her the second female artist of 2019 to top a country airplay chart.

The song becomes Maren’s second number hit as a solo artists following "I Could Use a Love Song" in 2018. She also topped the Billboard chart with Thomas Rhett on "Craving You" in 2017.

The last solo female to top Billboard's chart was Kelsea Ballerini who did it with "Legends" in 2018, although Miranda Lambert joined Jason Aldean for the chart-topping "Drowns the Whiskey" last summer.

Ballerini's "Miss Me More" was No. 1 on the Mediabase airplay chart in June.

Maren is expected to drop "The Bones" as the new single from her Girl album.