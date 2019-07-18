Maren Morris Surprised with Plaques Commemorating RIAA Certifications

Pocket rocket Maren Morris was recently surprised with multiple RIAA certification plaques presented to her at an intimate reception held in her honour at Sony Music Nashville Chairman/CEO Randy Goodman’s home in Nashville Monday.

New certifications include Maren Morris’ debut album HERO achieving Platinum, and the Gold status of “GIRL” and “The Bones,” both tracks on her new sophomore album GIRL. Also, certified Gold is “Rich,” Morris’ fourth single from HERO.

