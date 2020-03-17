Margaret River's Good Day Sunshine Music Festival Has Been Postponed

Following advice from the Prime Minister and Minister for Health, Good Day Sunshine music festival in Margaret River has been rescheduled to Saturday 31st October, 2020.

The event will still feature a massive line-up of artists including John Butler, Xavier Rudd, Josh Pyke, Ainslie Wills, Kyle Lionhart, Dulcie and Moon & Honey on the new date.

"This situation is rapidly changing and we take the safety and health of our guests, artists, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials." - Macro Music

All tickets will remain valid with no action necessary, however ticket holders who are unable to attend the new date are encouraged to send a refund request via email to [email protected] before Monday 23rd March.