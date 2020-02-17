Margaret River Will Host Leading Creatives At The Emergence Creative Festival

Margaret River will become a playground for creative industry professionals when we host the esteemed Emergence Creative Festival this March.

Each year, content-makers, innovators, futurists, and artists across a range of creative industries come together to collaborate and share knowledge at Emergence. Over the course of the festival, participants will experience hands-on workshops, pop-ups, and satellite events with leading professionals from companies including Google and Facebook.

The conference will focus on the theme of ‘Human Connection in a Post Digital World’, exploring how to harness the benefits of new technology and connect with people in a post-digital landscape.

Lee Hunter, Head of Marketing & Innovation for Google Asia-Pacific, said:

"When I say that the Emergence Festival was inspiring chaos, I mean that in the best way possible. It's the mashing of marketers, filmmakers, musicians, creatives and more, meeting in one of the most beautiful places you can imagine, and producing amazing talks, hacking together music videos, improvising freestyle art and other random, beautiful things which leave you creatively inspired, and happy to have met such a great bunch of people. I've never been to a conference quite like it, and I definitely think there should be more of this kind of thing. Just go."

Here are just some of the exciting speakers announced for the 2020 line-up:

Dave Bowman, Google Zoo's Chief Creative APAC

Claire Davidson, Facebook Creative Shop's Creative Services Lead APAC

Bill Cromie, New York's serial tech entrepreneur

Briony Benjamin and Clare Gerber, founders of Social Parade

Andrew Hoyne, Place making specialist

Guy Munro, head of VERSA

Gill Minervini, Creative Producer of events such as Dark MOFO’s Winter Feast, Mardi Gras, and Firelight Festival

Festival Chair Mat Lewis stated:

"We’re thrilled with the line-up of speakers so far and look forward to seeing the collaborations and connections that unfold at the festival."

Emergence Creative Festival will run from March 25th - 27th in Margaret River's HEART complex.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.emergencecreative.com/tickets/.

