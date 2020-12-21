Marian Man Wins Over $1M In Keno!



A Marian grandad who popped into the Railway Hotel Marian for something to eat and drink on the weekend has walked out a millionaire thanks to a Keno 10 Spot win.



The Mackay region man held a Keno Classic 10 Spot winning entry worth $1,056,407.50 in draw 193, drawn Saturday 19 December 2020.



Speaking with an official from Keno this morning, the stoked bloke explained how his win came to be.



“I was there when the win came up, it was unbelievable,” he explained.



“My daughter was with me too. At first, we thought I’d won $11,000. But we kept watching the draw and all of my numbers were coming out!



“My daughter was very emotional. She was jumping up and down, screaming and crying! But I was just in complete disbelief.



“I just couldn’t believe it. I picked these numbers at random, and now I’m a millionaire!



“It never dawned on me that I would become a millionaire.



“I’ve always had a tough life, so this changes everything for me.



“I am still overwhelmed now. This just means so much to me.



“It’s completely life-changing.



“We went home straight after we saw the win come up and broke the news to the rest of the family. Then, we celebrated.



“I was still shaking then and I am still shaking now!



“God, I keep thinking I am going to wake up and this will just be a dream.”



When asked how he planned to enjoy life as a millionaire, the happy winner said he’d spent the rest of the weekend making plans.



“I am going to buy myself a house,” he explained.



“I want to share it with my family as well.”



“I’m going to make sure he lives like a king! He deserves it more than anyone I know,” his daughter added.



The winning entry was purchased at Railway Hotel Marian, 41 Daly Street, Marian.



Railway Hotel Marian owner Bryan Sheedy said the winning moment was one he’d remember forever.



“It was a really incredible moment,” he said.



“Everyone was so stoked for him.



“It’s such a great win right before Christmas too. I can imagine it makes for a great end to the year and a fantastic start to 2021.



“We wish him all the very best and hope he enjoys his prize.”



Between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020, Keno players across the eastern states of mainland Australia celebrated more than 58.4 million wins collectively worth more than $776.79 million.



During this time, Keno crowned 17 millionaires and multi-millionaires who collectively took home more than $38.72 million. Four of these major winners were Queenslanders, including a group of three long-time Cairns friends who scored a Keno Mega Millions 10 Spot prize worth more than $5.9 million.



Queenslanders enjoyed more than 19.49 million Keno wins totalling more than $249.57 million at pubs and clubs across the state in the 12 months to 30 June 2020.



Keno players can also enter into the monthly second chance draw for the chance to win one of five $1,000 prizes by scanning their ticket at win.secondchance.keno.com.au<https://protect-au.mimecast.com/s/_u_9CwV1nWFy9WWnF9UHur?domain=win.secondchance.keno.com.au>.