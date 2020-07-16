Marine Expert Says It Was Not A Shark That Attacked Woman At Fitzroy Island

Marine expert, Jamie Seymour from James Cook University, says it was not a shark that attacked a woman at Fitzroy Island (near Cairns) on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was airlifted to hospital after suffering leg lacerations and possible fractures.

Professor Seymour says instead, it was a giant trevally (GT) who attacked her, who are renowned for doing this sort of thing.

"The difference between a bite from a GT and a shark is very, very obvious."

However, a friend of the victim, said that it was a shark that attacked Anika Craney. 

"I guess the most definitive answer you could get is that she has extensive experience with sharks. She saw the shark...she was very sure," Emily said.

