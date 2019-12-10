Welcome the new recruits to the Central Coast Mariners, along with your returning fan favourites. Get behind your team and cheer our Mariners on for what is shaping up to be an epic season, this one is for the badge!

CC Mariners V Adelaide United - Sun 22nd Dec, 6pm

CC Mariners V Perth Glory - Tues 31st Dec, 7pm

CC Mariners V Melbourne Victory - Sun 12th Jan, 6pm

CC Mariners V Brisbane Roar - Sun 25th Jan, 5pm

CC Mariners V Western Sydney Wanderers - Sun 2nd Feb, 4pm

CC Mariners V Sydney FC - Sun 22nd Feb, 7:30pm

CC Mariners V Wellington Phoenix - Sun 8th Mar, 4pm

CC Mariners V Melbourne City - Fri 20th Mar, 4pm

CC Mariners V Newcastle Jets - Sat 28th Mar, 5pm

CC Mariners V Western Sydney Wanderers - Sun 19th Apr, 6pm

Click here to grab your tickets!

What: Central Coast Mariners Home Games 2019/2020

Where: Central Coast Stadium, Gosford

Something You Might Have Missed!

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the Triple M App!

App Store OR Google Play