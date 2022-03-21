Mariupol Civilian Shelter Targeted And Bombed By Russian Military

The Ukrainian Government say Russian forces have bombed an art school where 400 civilians were sheltering.

In the latest development of the Russian invasion, a shelter zone in Mariupol was attacked. However, the city's council is yet to determine the extent of the damage.

An advisor to Mariupol mayor said they are seeking more clarity about the incident.

"So far, there is no exact operational data on how many people were hiding in the shelter or the number of casualties. I expect we will have it later today. But the situation is difficult and there is nowhere to get the data from," Petro Andrushenko wrote on social media.

A previous estimate from the city council predicted around 400 citizens were hiding in the school building.

It follows a similar incident five days ago, when a Mariupol theatre - which was also being used as a shelter - was also attacked. Reports a possible 1,300 people were inside, similarly there was no further information revealed.

Meanwhile, a poll by research institute Rating Group reveals that 90% of Ukrainians believe they will win the war against Russia.

The survey poll also found that 74% agree with exercising direct talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

