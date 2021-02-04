Mark Geyer Blasts Dragons Management After "Train Wreck" 48 Hours

Triple M's Mark Geyer has taken aim at the St George Illawarra Dragons management over the "train wreck" that has been the last 48 hours.

In particular, MG fired up over the statement released late on Wednesday evening around the Dragons' pursuit of Israel Folau.

"Someone has got to be accountable for this train wreck of the last 48 hours," Geyer said on The Rush Hour with MG.

LISTEN TO THE FULL SPRAY HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.