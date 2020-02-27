Mark Geyer Rates The Dragons Chances Ahead Of The 2020 Season

Article heading image for Mark Geyer Rates The Dragons Chances Ahead Of The 2020 Season

Triple M's Mark Geyer has rated the St George Illawarra Dragons' 2020 Finals chances ahead of the new season. 

With off-field drama plaguing the club's 2019 campaign, the join-venture finished in 15th position. 

However, MG does see a little bit of improvement in the side in 2020. 

MG also listed the two team he believes will finish in last and second last on the ladder; hear the full chat below.

