Mark Geyer Reacts To Queensland's Team Changes For Game II

While he is Blue through and through, Triple M's Mark Geyer has revealed he is astounded by some of the selections and non-selections from Queensland coach Paul Green ahead of Origin II this Sunday. 

Two players will make their debut, including 18-year-old Reece Walsh, while Andrew McCullough has earned a recall to the side.

But there's one decision MG just "cant understand." 

LISTEN HERE:

21 June 2021

