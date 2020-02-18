Mark Geyer Reckons Josh Morris' Position At The Sharks Is Now Untenable

Triple M's Mark Geyer reckons it's time for the Cronulla Sharks to allow Josh Morris to move on. 

Geyer told The Rush Hour with MG on Tuesday night at 6:10pm, Morris' position at the club is now untenable following his tell-all interview with Fox League and Triple M's James Hooper. 

Speaking on Tuesday, Morris broke his silence on the long-drawn out saga.

"It just comes back to being able to play alongside my brother and potentially being able to finish our careers in the NRL together," Morris told Fox League

This was part of a broader chat around the Josh Morris saga with Cronulla Sharks fans venting their frustrations around the situation; hear the full chat below.

7 hours ago

