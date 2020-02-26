Mark Geyer's Alternate Theory To Kalyn Ponga’s Possible Code Switch To Rugby Union

Kalyn Ponga could be the latest rugby league superstar to make the switch to rugby union.

According to reports, the Knights are set to offer Ponga an upgraded $4.5 million contract over four years, however, the final year in 2023 being a player option.

This would allow Ponga to make the switch to Union and possibly represent the All Blacks at the 2023 World Cup.

Triple M's Mark Geyer reckons it's a smart business move from the Knights to dangle the carrot of a possibly Union World Cup berth in the future.

This was part of a broader chat around Kalyn Ponga's possible move to Union but could another NRL club sneak in and snatch the superstar; hear the full chat below.

