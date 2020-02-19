Mark Geyer Slams NRL Over Their Handling Of Curtis Scott Case

Triple M's Mark Geyer has slammed the NRL for their handling of the Curtis Scott case.

Speaking on The Rush Hour with MG on Wednesday, Geyer can't understand why the NRL haven't handed down a sanctioning a month after the alleged incident took place.

LISTEN HERE:

"If they've seen the body cam footage surely they can make a decision?," Geyer said on Triple M.

"With all due respect that's why they get paid the big bucks."

Scott's case is next due for mention at the Downing Centre on March 20.

