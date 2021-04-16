Mark Howard And Dyl Buckley Go Head To Head Over Podcast Ranks

On The Friday Huddle

Article heading image for Mark Howard And Dyl Buckley Go Head To Head Over Podcast Ranks

Howie has fired up at former Carlton player-turned-podcaster Dylan Buckley, who joined the Friday Huddle for a chat following claims that Dylan hosts 'the biggest sports podcast in Australia'.

The boys sparked a debate around both Buckley's podcast 'Dyl & Friends' and 'The Howie Games', establishing some podcast beef! 

Howie returned serve with arrogance, comparing his worldwide podcast guests to Buckley's "local" guests.

"I have heard it all boys. This is a disgrace! Mark Howard called me two weeks ago asking for advice on how to sell merchandise!" Buckley explained.

"We're going to a different market!" replied Howie.

LISTEN HERE:

16 April 2021

