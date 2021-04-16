Mark Howard And Dyl Buckley Go Head To Head Over Podcast Ranks

Howie has fired up at former Carlton player-turned-podcaster Dylan Buckley, who joined the Friday Huddle for a chat following claims that Dylan hosts 'the biggest sports podcast in Australia'.

The boys sparked a debate around both Buckley's podcast 'Dyl & Friends' and 'The Howie Games', establishing some podcast beef!

Howie returned serve with arrogance, comparing his worldwide podcast guests to Buckley's "local" guests.

"I have heard it all boys. This is a disgrace! Mark Howard called me two weeks ago asking for advice on how to sell merchandise!" Buckley explained.

"We're going to a different market!" replied Howie.

