Mark Howard On Why He Had To Present The Man Of The Match Award

Mark Howard found himself in the unfamiliar position of presenting the Man of the Match award last night to West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph!

Howie explained on Willow Talk that despite being on the commentary team with a star-studded line up, he was asked to present the award.

"I was hoping you wouldn't have picked this up..."

"And the producer said 'The ICC wants one of the commentators to hand over the Man of the Match'."

Howie also shared his experience working on his first World Cup event last night.

