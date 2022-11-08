Mark Howard Picks The Two Best Post-Stumps Operators On The World Cup Commentary Team

Willow Talk has given us some amazing insights behind the scenes of the T20 World Cup, with Mark Howard part of the commentary team on the world feed.

Brad Haddin wanted to know the most important question today — who does the best work after stumps have been called?

"I gotta say this the right way," Howie said.

"For someone who is so beautifully refined and has the most beautiful voice, and has such a wonderful understanding and knowledge of cricket and is one of the best cricket broadcasters out there, but is just, in a good way, just an entertaining operator, is Isa Guha."

Hads also had a fellow ex-Aussie keeper in mind.

"The one that really does spring to mind, that you never want to get yourself too involved in a night out with… is Adam Gilchrist," Howie said

"He’s the boy next door, but he’s the boy next door that never goes to bed!"

