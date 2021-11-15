Mark Howard Relives Mitch Marsh’s Chat About The Time He Was Booed By Australian Fans

After Mitch Marsh steered Australia to T20 World Cup glory overnight, Triple M Cricket caller Mark Howard relived his chat with Mitch Marsh from his podcast The Howie Games about the time he was booed by Aussie fans at the MCG.

LISTEN HERE:

"This is a man who’s had a really rough trot with the Australian cricket public," Howie said on the Marty Sheargold Show.

"I had a chat with him about seven weeks ago, and he talked about what it is like when you’re representing your country, and you don’t feel your country is behind you."

Howie explained that Marsh had replaced local boy Pete Handscomb, and the Melbourne crowd took out their frustration on him, then played a grab from Mitch himself.

"I came out to bowl on Boxing Day, and the whole crowd booed me," he said.

"It was like a loud boo. I stood at the top of my mark and I was basically almost in tears at that point in time, that was one of the moments where I was like 'phwoar, this is tough'."

Marsh had his redemption story in last night's T20 World Cup final, melting 77 off 50 balls - including six fours and four sixes - on his way to winning Man of the Match as the Aussies added the trophy to their cabinet for the first time.

