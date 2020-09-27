Mark Jones Joins The Hot Breakfast To Reflect On His Brother Dean's Life
On the Hot Breakfast.
The brother of the late Dean Jones joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to reflect on his life.
The former Victorian & Australian batsman tragically passed away late last week.
Mark Jones told some cracking yarns about his memories of his younger brother, their backyard encounters & much more.
Eddie also reflected on his friendship with Deano & recalled the first time he watched him play when he was reporting on District Cricket as a teenager.