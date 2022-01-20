Mark McGowan Delays State Border Reopening Indefinitely

WA Premier Mark McGowan called an evening press conference on Thursday, detailing the need to delay the state's border plans for interstate travel.

McGowan said the February 5 target date was unrealistic, and letting interstate travellers into the state would result in thousands of Omicron infections throughout Western Australia.

"Unfortunately, the world changed in December - Omicron arrived," he said.

The continued hard border will result in Australian families remaining separated by everlasting borders out West.

With all other states witnessing high daily COVID cases and a surge in hospitalisation rates, the Premier confirmed plans to reopen the border to quarantine-free travel has been pushed back.

"Allowing hundreds or thousands of Omicron-infected people to fly straight into Perth, from February 5, with no testing, no quarantine and no public health measures would cause a flood of COVID across our state," McGowan said during a late-night press conference.

"[Reopening] would cause a surge in cases, a surge in hospitalisations and result in thousands of people not being able to work or go to school." - Mark McGowan

"And we know that bad health outcomes lead to economic pain."

Travel conditions for entry will now shift, with a clear focus on those coming in on compassionate grounds.

Per the WA Government site, below are the reasons for reentry into the state. Travellers are now required to be triple vaccinated, and will still need to isolate for 14 days upon entry.

COMPASSIONATE REASONS FOR ENTRY INTO WA

Returning Western Australians, with strong recent connections or direct legitimate family connections with WA;

Compassionate grounds including funeral, palliative care or terminally ill visitation;

Member of the family of an approved traveller;

People entering for urgent and essential medical treatment;

Reasons of national and state security;

Commonwealth and State officials, Members of Parliament, Diplomats;

Provision of specialist skills not available in WA, health services, emergency service workers;

People required to attend court matters, judicial officers and staff of court, tribunals and commissions; and

Special considerations and extraordinary circumstances determined by the State Emergency Coordinator or Chief Health Officer.

Tourism and Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond has echoed the thoughts of many, saying the decision is disappointing and will largely impact tourism statewide.

“We were approaching a point where we might have had all of the state borders in Australia open,” Ms Osmond told reporters.

“And once again WA is the stumbling block.”

McGowan said the delay will be indefinite, with concern over allowing thousands of travellers in after being exposed to Omicron in the southern and eastern states.

The Premier cited the triple vaccination rate as a trigger point for dropping the hard border.

"The aim is to get it [the third dose vaccination rate] up above at least 80 per cent, perhaps 90 per cent," he said.

"But what we are going to do is review the situation over February and watch what is occurring over east and work out what the best approach is for Western Australia." - Premier McGowan

In WA, 25.8% of eligible adults have received a third dose of the vaccination.

