Mark Ricciuto Defends Ken Hinkley

Mark Ricciuto has gone into bat for Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley after a “Sack Hinkley” sign was spotted on Port Road earlier in the week.

"He is coaching well," Roo said on Roo, Ditts & Loz for Breakfast.

"That’s coming from a Crow! I think he’s doing a bloody good job… I think they’re going bloody real well."

Port play Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday afternoon as they try to keep their season alive.

Port Adelaide Power
Ken Hinkley
AFL
Roo Ditts and Loz
