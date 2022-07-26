Mark Ricciuto Defends Ken Hinkley

Mark Ricciuto has gone into bat for Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley after a “Sack Hinkley” sign was spotted on Port Road earlier in the week.

"He is coaching well," Roo said on Roo, Ditts & Loz for Breakfast.

"That’s coming from a Crow! I think he’s doing a bloody good job… I think they’re going bloody real well."

Port play Collingwood at the MCG on Saturday afternoon as they try to keep their season alive.

