Mark Ricciuto Explains What Happened With The Jackson Hately Deal

On Roo & Ditts for Breakfast

Article heading image for Mark Ricciuto Explains What Happened With The Jackson Hately Deal

Adelaide board member Mark Ricciuto explained what happened with the Crows deal to get Jackson Hately in on his show Roo & Ditts For Breakfast this morning.

LISTEN HERE:

Roo explained that the proposed deal from GWS didn’t move the needle enough for the Crows to go through with.

Triple M Footy Newsroom

13 November 2020

