Mark Ricciuto Gives An Update On Paul Seedsman’s Ongoing Concussion Issues

After news that Adelaide will delist and re-rookie Paul Seedsman, Mark Ricciuto gave an update on the winger’s health following concussion issues that robbed him of the entire 2022 season.

LISTEN HERE:

"He is struggling though, Seed," Roo said on Roo, Ditts and Loz for Breakfast.

"He’s getting better, he’s had times where he’s been able to run and do some weights and stuff like that.

"He is coming from a long way back, but he’s trialing everything, he’s got a really positive outlook, and everyone at the Adelaide Football Club is getting right behind him."

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist:

Catch all our best stuff on our Youtube channel:

The LiSTNR app is the new home of Triple M — grab it on iTunes or Google Play now!