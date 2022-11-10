Mark Ricciuto Gives An Update On Paul Seedsman’s Ongoing Concussion Issues

After news that Adelaide will delist and re-rookie Paul Seedsman, Mark Ricciuto gave an update on the winger’s health following concussion issues that robbed him of the entire 2022 season.

"He is struggling though, Seed," Roo said on Roo, Ditts and Loz for Breakfast.

"He’s getting better, he’s had times where he’s been able to run and do some weights and stuff like that. 

"He is coming from a long way back, but he’s trialing everything, he’s got a really positive outlook, and everyone at the Adelaide Football Club is getting right behind him."

