Mark Ricciuto Gives An Update On The Senior Assistant Coaching Role At Adelaide

Adelaide director Mark Ricciuto has given an update on the senior assistant coaching role — or lack thereof — at the club on Roo & Ditts For Breakfast this morning.

“Senior assistant role, there isn’t gonna be one, (new coach) Matty Nicks wants to have less voices and give the line coaches more of an opportunity to play a bit more of a dominant role this year,” Roo said.

“So they’re going with less voices this year.”

Roo also said that the head leadership and culture role that the club’s internal review recommended installing hadn’t been filled yet “because they want to give the (new, as yet unhired) footy manager a say in that.”

