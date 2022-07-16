Mark Ricciuto Joins The Saturday Rub And Strafes Wayne Carey

The great Mark Ricciuto joined the Saturday Rub this afternoon and absolutely gave it to Wayne Carey.

James Brayshaw and Bernie Vince were both at Adelaide Oval, and Roo joined them in the Triple M box and strafed Duck beautifully, mostly about a recent fall he'd taken.

