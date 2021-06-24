Mark Ricciuto On Daniel Talia's Future At Adelaide

Triple M's very own Mark Ricciuto has spoken about the future of Crows defender Daniel Talia at the club beyond this season.

Roo was far from convincing when discussing Talia's future on The Bump SA Footy podcast.

The dual All-Australian is out of contract at the end of the season and hasn't played a game for Adelaide this season due to a foot injury.

Ricciuto was posed the question if Talia would be in Adelaide colours next season.

"I'm not sure. We'll see how his foot comes up," Ricciuto replied.

"He's un-contracted."

Talia has played 200 games for Adelaide and won their best and fairest in 2014.

