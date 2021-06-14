Mark Ricciuto On David Mackay’s Bump On Hunter Clark

Adelaide director Mark Ricciuto discussed David Mackay’s bump on Hunter Clark on Roo & Ditts for Breakfast this morning.

"Basically the AFL said there’s not a way to send him to the tribunal in the rule book, he hasn’t done anything wrong," Roo said.

"But he has anyway… and when you get sent to the tribunal generally it means you’re gonna get a minimum of three games.

"But none of those people on there (on last night’s footy panel show On The Couch) said he should get anything, the footage that they showed down brilliantly shows that within a metre of the ball Hunter Clark’s hands were six, eight inches away, and Mackay’s were probably 18 inches away.

"They were both going for the ball… if he gets done this is gonna change the game forever."

Mackay has been sent straight to the tribunal for the incident in the second quarter against St Kilda on Saturday night.

Clark is set to miss six to eight weeks after the incident left his jaw broken in two places.

