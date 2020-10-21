Mark Ricciuto On The Potential For Adelaide To Match St Kilda’s Brad Crouch Offer

Adelaide director Mark Ricciuto discussed Crows free agent Brad Crouch nominating St Kilda as his preferred destination on the Rush Hour with Bernie and Jars today.

He discussed the free agency compensation formula and whether or not the Crows would match the Saints offer.

LISTEN HERE:

"We don’t know what the offer is," Roo said when asked whether the Crows would match.

"It depends what the offer is."

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Roo also discussed the frustrations of dealing with the AFL’s free agency compensation formula.

This is the frustrating thing for footy clubs, Bern,” Roo said.

"There’s no set formula, there’s no document you can get from the AFL to say ‘if he gets this, and this, you’ll get that’.

"It’s a bit of an AFL formula that they use.

"Generally speaking to get a first round pick, you need to have four to five years on north of $700,000-$750,000.

"So you don’t get that easy. Anything less than that you might get end of the first round or start of the second and then down from there.

"So let’s just say if it was three years at $600,000, you’d be getting an end of second round pick.

"So there’s a lot at stake here for Adelaide fans."

Grab the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the footy news.