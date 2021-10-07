Mark Ricciuto On What Adelaide’s Role In The Four Way Pick Swap Means For The Jordan Dawson Deal

Adelaide director Mark Ricciuto spoke about what the Crows’ role in the four way pick swap means for the potential trade for Sydney’s Jordan Dawson today.

"Adelaide have given away a lot of their draft picks from this year, some they were gonna use and some they weren’t gonna use, to get Melbourne’s first round pick next year," Roo said on Roo & Ditts for Breakfast.

"So Adelaide will now have two first round picks in 2022, they’ve still got four and they’ve still got pick 33 and 75 this year, so Adelaide have strengthened their hand.

"They’re very hard to get, first round draft picks, when you’re swapping only draft picks, generally you get them from giving away a good player.

"So a good deal for Adelaide, but where it’s at in terms of Jordan Dawson… well Adelaide and Sydney, by the looks of it, are not coming to any sort of deal.

"So that looks like it might drag on for a bit."

Roo & Ditts also discussed Peter Ladhams, Jeremy Finlayson, and Sam Powell-Pepper.

