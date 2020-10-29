Mark Ricciuto Refutes Claims Adelaide Offered Dustin Martin $11 Million Over 7 Years

Mark Ricciuto has refuted claims that the Crows offered Dustin Martin $11 million over seven years.

"We didn’t offer him that much," Roo said on The Bump.

"We had an almighty crack in 2017… but he got his numbers wrong, old Ralph (Carr, Martin’s manager) there."

Roo confirmed that there was a big offer, however.

"We did go and see him, we did all of that," he said.

"He (Carr) knows that, but he got his numbers wrong, we didn’t match the North Melbourne bid at all."

