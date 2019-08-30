Mark Ricciuto Responds To Criticism From Kane Cornes

Adelaide director Mark Ricciuto has responded to criticism from Kane Cornes on his show Roo and Ditts for Breakfast this morning.

Cornes wrote an article asking eight questions of Roo.

1. Why did Adelaide not offer David Teague a contract extension when he was forward coach?

“The footy department decided not to offer him a contract for reasons that I think is up to them,” Roo said.

“But they parted ways and they’re comfortable with that decision.”

2. Why was fitness coach Matthew Bode moved on?

“Matthew Bode was moved on… as part of the soft cap,” Roo said.

“Our soft cap is fully spent, 100% of our soft cap, and we’ve made a number of decisions over the last five years since it come in to make sure we don’t overspend in that area… Matthew Bode didn’t do anything wrong.”

3. Why did midfield coach Josh Francou leave after one year?

“That was a bit of a funny one, Josh Francou.

“We targeted Josh because when we interviewed Stewie Dew actually for the coaching job… he said that he’d be the first bloke he’d take if he got a job because he rated him, he worked with him at Sydney.

“So we thought we should try and get him to Adelaide.

“The year he was in Adelaide was 2018, which was a tough year at the Adelaide Football Club, and at the end of it, he said he sort of lost interest in football and wanted to go into teaching… but then when Stewie Dew got the job on Gold Coast, obviously Stewie wanted to get him up there so Stewie got him up there.”

4. Why did Charlie Cameron walk out on his contract?

“Charlie Cameron said he was homesick and wanted to go up to Queensland and play for the Lions.”

5. Why did the Crows give ageing players long term contracts?

“I think most players are longer than they’ve ever been.

“Players push to get longer term contracts… our football club’s no different.”

6. What were the ramifications for footy boss Brett Burton for implementing the Collective Minds program?

“Brett Burton didn’t organise the Collective Minds program or the camp up in Gold Coast.

“That’s a footy department decision, and Collective Minds played a very important role in 2017… they were on from the end of 2016 and all through 2017 when the Crows actually improved and made it to a grand final.

“The Crows are happy to put their hands up and say the camp didn’t go to plan, but that wasn’t just Brett Burton’s decision, that was a footy department decision… one person doesn’t make decisions in footy departments, Kane knows that.”

7. Why did Don Pyke and the coaching staff implement a negative game plan this season?

“I don’t agree with that either.

“It ended up quite negative at the end, but they probably changed a couple of times throughout the season because things weren’t going right.

“At the start of the year everyone was optimistic and thought we were a chance of contending for a premiership… but they were 1-3 after four games and not going well.

“You don’t just stick with that the same game plan at that point do you?”

8. Why does the club rarely give accurate or easy to understand information to its fans regarding player injuries?

“I don’t agree with that.

“Last year, I think he must be referring to that at the start of last year and we had some tricky injuries where injuries were thought to be one or two weeks but ended up four or five weeks.

“But that’s happened again this year with Alex Keath late in the year.

“He had a stress fracture in his foot that he could have kept pushing and he had kept pushing it.

“But when you do that it can end up doing a lot of damage, where sometimes you can have a week off and up end up missing three or four weeks.”

“So I don’t believe that was a case.”

