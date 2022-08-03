Mark Ricciuto Responds To Eddie Betts’s Camp Comments

Triple M’s Mark Ricciuto responded to comments made by Eddie Betts in his new book The Boy from Boomerang Crescent in reference to the 2018 Crows Pre-Season camp.

"It’s sad to hear Eddie write that, because he’s been one of the greats of the football club… player welfare is always number one no matter what’s going on,” Ricciuto said on Roo, Ditts & Loz for Breakfast.

"You always want everyone to be happy and all that, so it’s very sad that Eddie’s written that.

"I think the club has been on record at times to say that they acknowledge that it wasn’t handled perfectly.

"It had all good intentions but didn’t go perfectly… we all love Eddie and hopefully Eddie is getting over that.

"That was four years ago, certainly the club’s moved on from that, and are looking towards the future and have made a lot of ground since back then.

"It has come up in Eddie’s book and that is fair enough."