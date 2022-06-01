Mark Ricciuto Responds To Malcolm Blight’s Criticism Of Adelaide’s Rebuild

Mark Ricciuto has responded to criticism from former Crows coach Malcolm Blight about the rebuild at Adelaide.

LISTEN HERE:

"I don’t agree with it, obviously," Roo said on Roo, Ditts & Loz for Breakfast.

"Our SANFL side is going very well, we’ve got better depth, we pushed Freo to one point, we pushed Essendon to four points, very competitive against Brisbane, St Kilda and Cats, and yeah they were all losses but they coulda won them.

"Beat Richmond and the Dogs who are around the eight, and Port, and there’s still a long way to go."

