Mark Ricciuto Responds To The Eddie Betts Trade Links To Carlton

Adelaide chairman Mark Ricciuto has responded to the rumours of Eddie Betts returning to Carlton in this trade period on his show Roo And Ditts For Breakfast.

LISTEN HERE:

“[I] certainly don’t know anything that he wants to go to Carlton,” Roo said.

“We had list management yesterday and nothing of that nature come up.

“He’s contracted to play for the Adelaide Crows for 2020, and at this stage that’s what will be happening.”

Roo’s comments come after a report by David Penberthy in the Australian saying that Betts will go back to Carlton in this trade period.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!