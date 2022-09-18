Mark Ricciuto's Hilarious Story About Taking His Triple M Breakfast Co-Host To Brownlow Night

Adelaide Crows legend Mark Ricciuto joined Triple M Adelaide's Dead Set Legends on Saturday to discuss the 2022 Brownlow Medal.

A former winner himself, Ricciuto hilariously recalled the time he invited his Triple M Breakfast co-host Chris Dittmar to join him on footy's night of nights:

"I thought I'd take Ditts with me, and show him around the Crown, and sit at the past winners' table, cause he loves his footy," Ricciuto recalled.

"As soon as we got in the door at Crown Palladium, whoosh! He was like a dog off a chain!"

"He was off! I did not see him for the rest of the night!"

